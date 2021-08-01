-
Right now, scientists are on a ship taking samples and measurements of the Great Lakes. They’re trying to determine how the lakes will fare this year and…
-
Algae pollution, plastic pollution and waste run-off plague the Great Lakes here in the United States. But similar problems also threaten large bodies of…
-
A Detroit-based drinking water and wastewater treatment service provider says it has surpassed a federal and state regulators' goal for cutting phosphorus…
-
Scientists say Lake Erie’s algae bloom was one of the worst in recent years. And while it didn’t directly threaten drinking water, its bright green hue…
-
Three of the Great Lakes made the news this month.The town of Waukesha, Wisconsin is moving ahead on its plans to draw Lake Michigan water; U.S. Senators…