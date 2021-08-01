-
Michigan-Michigan State Football; Rivalry Week; Cam Newton; Ted Zale; Ron Horowitz; Rock Steady Boxing; Throwback Thursday.Tick-tock, tick-tock. The first…
-
High School Football; Detroit Lions' Preseason; Detroit Tigers; Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather; Ali Easley; Michael From Saginaw.Bouncing back from a…
-
Rest in peace, Muhammad Ali.Today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" revolves around the greatest sports figure of all time, Muhammad Ali, who passed away…
-
Today is the last Current Sports for three days. That's right, Memorial Day is a day off for Al and Isaac. However, this show end-to-end covers the…
-
Ali Easley, head boxing trainer of Crown Boxing Club in Lansing and founder of the Help a Willing Kid Foundation, joins Al to discuss his commitment to…