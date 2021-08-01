-
Some health advocates want to raise the minimum age for tobacco purchases.Right now, insurance companies in Michigan can make cancer patients pay more out…
-
On the heels of a recent report that smoking rates in the U.S. have hit a record low, health officials and the American Cancer Society are hoping today’s…
-
The American Cancer Society is celebrating its annual Great American Smokeout. Every year, on the third Thursday of November, the organization puts out…
-
World Series; MSU Men's Basketball; MSU Women's Basketball; Suzy Merchant; Todd Duckett; American Cancer Society.Today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…