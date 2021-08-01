-
"You and your family could travel coast to coast without a single tank of gas onboard a high-speed train," President Biden said. The map shows 30 new routes across the U.S. that funding could create.
Planners in southwestern Michigan are trying to keep a passenger train operating between Chicago and Grand Rapids.The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph…
A new report from the Michigan Environmental Council says that a coast to coast train in Michigan could be in our future. We talk to Liz Treutel,…
Amtrak train service has officially begun at the new Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing. Current State’s Kevin Lavery talks with a few passengers about…
The Capital Area Transportation Authority will soon unveil its new Multi Modal Gateway in East Lansing.The station, just south of East Lansing’s existing…
Last week, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced that it plans to study the viability of a passenger rail service that would connect…
The Amtrak train station just off the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing is getting a major renovation. The Capital Area Transportation…