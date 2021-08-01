-
Bill Beekman, vice-president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Michigan State University welcomes the dean of the College of Osteopathic…
As Michigan works swiftly to expand its healthcare workforce to combat the exponentially rising number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state,…
Dr. Andrea Amalfitano is the dean of Michigan State University’s prestigious College of Osteopathic Medicine.“It's humbling and also thrilling at the same…
In keeping with his promise to make health care at Michigan State University a national model for quality and safety, Interim President John Engler has…