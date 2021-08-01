Arlan Meekhof

-
Prevailing wage is now a thing of Michigan’s past. The House and Senate passed an initiative Wednesday to get rid of the law that requires workers be paid…
-
Bipartisan legislation in Michigan that would help victims of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse move forward with lawsuits was in limbo…
-
The Legislature is back in session for 2018, and an early priority is dealing with taxes. Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta explains, talks are underway…
-
Concealed guns could be carried in schools, churches and other places they’re currently banned under bills adopted Wednesday by the state Senate. Michigan…
-
The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate was poised Tuesday to begin passing legislation to let people with extra training carry guns inside churches,…
-
A Republican candidate for governor has been kicked off of his Senate committees. Cheyna Roth reports.Senator Patrick Colbeck (R-Canton) is known for…