Michigan State football defeats Western Michigan; Michigan football avoids upset against Army; Detroit Lions tie against Arizona Cardinals; More Antonio…
Police in southern Michigan have arrested two suspects in the New Year's Eve slaying of a soldier who was fatally shot while on leave.The St. Joseph…
More than 20 troops from the Michigan National Guard are leaving for Texas to help assist in the massive rescue and recovery operation following what’s…
The U.S. Army plans to reduce its size by some 40,000 troops over the next two years. Current State’s Kevin Lavery talks with the Army’s Chief of Public…
The Purple Heart is the oldest military award the United States of America gives to its service members. It’s sometimes called “the medal nobody wants,”…
The Michigan National Guard is joining the U.S. Army "stand down" suicide prevention effort.American troops have suffered more suicides than combat deaths…