Around Michigan

-
A judge dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday against former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio and other officials who were accused of retaliating…
-
Rapidly rising water overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck communities along…
-
A split Michigan Senate voted Thursday to let homeowners and others with property along the Great Lakes temporarily install structures to combat erosion…
-
Michigan would lift its ban on stun guns under legislation advanced by lawmakers on Tuesday.The bill would allow the sale, possession and “reasonable use”…
-
People could pick up prescriptions at Michigan pharmacies that are not staffed by an on-site pharmacist under a bill that cleared the Legislature on…
-
The public can bring laptops, tablets and phones into Michigan courthouses under a groundbreaking policy announced Wednesday by the state Supreme…
-
For more than 30 years and under five presidents, Republican Rep. Fred Upton easily won reelection to his southwest Michigan House seat by promoting…
-
Michigan on Friday halted the sale of marijuana vaping products until they are tested for a compound that has been identified as a culprit in…
-
Hunting wildlife has long been ingrained in Michigan’s culture, but it is currently on a decline across the state as young adults opt to participate in…
-
Voters have elected a new mayor in Flint, Michigan, where recovery from a lead-contaminated water crisis remains a major issue.Former Flint city…