-
Attorneys general in 13 states have filed a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration rule that'll allow immigration officials to deny green cards to…
-
A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states has sued the Trump administration over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants.In June, the…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday her office will target businesses that cheat their employees of wages, pledging a forceful crackdown on…
-
The state Attorney General’s office will continue to present its case against former Michigan State University president, Lou Anna Simon, in June. Capitol…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held her first public briefing on Thursday. She briefed reporters on three major investigations that were passed to…
-
More than 70 police officers, special agents and government officials executed search warrants on each of the seven Catholic dioceses in Michigan…
-
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Bill Schuette's critics who accused him of using staff at the attorney general's office to advance his political…
-
A victim of human trafficking is crediting Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette in a new TV ad launched by his gubernatorial campaign.The 30-second ad,…
-
A federal prosecutor has quit his job to launch an independent candidacy for Michigan attorney general.Christopher Graveline headed the violent crime unit…
-
A lawsuit involving the state Attorney General and his emails could go to the Michigan Supreme Court. A liberal advocacy group filed an appeal to the…