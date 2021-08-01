-
An audit commissioned by the city of Lansing finds one of its department directors mismanaged city funds to benefit several groups with which she has…
-
State auditors say Michigan could do a better job of identifying veterans who might be eligible for federal benefits.The audit released Friday says the…
-
The state needs to improve its oversight when it comes to the Flint water crisis. That is a finding by the Michigan Auditor General released in a report…
-
The multi-million dollar Pure Michigan campaign is getting an evaluation. The state Auditor General started a review this week.Representatives Steven…
-
State auditors have found problems at women’s prisons, saying required searches of inmates, staff and cells weren’t conducted.An audit released Thursday…