-
Chanting, "We can't wait," survivors of catastrophic auto accidents, their families, and friends gathered Wednesday to call on state legislators to take…
-
For the first time since the 1970s, drivers in Michigan can now choose how much medical coverage they want to pay for on their car insurance.The change…
-
Michigan drivers who renew or buy car insurance face a choice starting Thursday: stick with unlimited medical coverage, go with less or -- for seniors…
-
An overhaul of Michigan’s auto insurance system topped the list of new laws in 2019.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers also enacted a long-sought…
-
A lawsuit contends that some changes made to Michigan’s auto insurance law are unconstitutional.The complaint filed Thursday in Ingham County Circuit…
-
Thousands rallied at the state Capitol Wednesday against Michigan’s auto insurance law. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed sweeping changes to the law in…
-
The annual Detroit Regional Chamber Policy Conference is underway on Mackinac Island. Thursday, on the Grand Hotel porch, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer signed…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday defended a pending overhaul of Michigan's auto insurance law, saying treatment for injured drivers will "still be there"…
-
UPDATED Friday at 6:30 p.m.: Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican leaders in the Legislature say a deal to roll back auto rates will guarantee lower…
-
Michigan lawmakers will gather for an additional day of session before the Memorial Day weekend as Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov.…