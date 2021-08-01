-
The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is moving to the summer in 2020.Instead of the traditional January dates, The Detroit Auto Dealers…
The winners of the 2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards were announced today in Detroit.Sixty vehicles were nominated in…
Auto plants and other big energy users throughout Southeast Michigan are shutting down or limiting operations due to a natural gas shortage caused by a…
U.S. auto companies such as General Motors, Tesla and Ford faltered this year in Consumer Reports' reliability rankings as readers reported more…
For all the drama surrounding the Trump administration's attempt to undo Obama-era fuel economy requirements, automakers are likely to stick to them until…
A survey of new-vehicle buyers finds that car and truck quality hit a record high this year as automakers started to clear up bugs with infotainment…
U.S. safety regulators have released models from 14 different automakers that are being recalled to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag…
A federal judge has ruled two Michigan lawmakers must surrender to Tesla Motors Inc. records of their communications with lobbyists over a law barring the…