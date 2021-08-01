-
Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport will soon begin looking for a new president and CEO following the resignation of Wayne Sieloff.CORRECTION:…
We look again to Michigan’s past for more stories of pioneers in the field of aviation. This time we find Clem Sohn, also known as “Michigan’s Batman.”…
In the history of aviation, Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart get most of the glory as pioneering pilots. But this year, as you’re getting ready to…
On June 24th, 1950, Northwest Airlines Flight 2501 left New York City for Seattle. The state of the art DC-4 aircraft was to stop in Minneapolis for…