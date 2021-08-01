-
Current Sports host Al Martin talks with newly appointed Michigan State University athletic director Bill Beekman about his hire, which has been met with…
Cassius Winston hit a go-ahead jumper with 7:17 to play and Michigan State beat ninth-seeded Wisconsin 63-60 at Madison Square Garden.The Big Ten…
College golf seemed like it was Spartan senior Charlie Green’s destiny, but it took a crucial decision to permanently steer him away from the ice to the…
The Bullough family legacy is normally rooted in Michigan State football, but Holly Bullough wants to expand the legend to Spartan cross-country.EAST…
The MSU / UM football game is a day away and on Friday's "Current Sports with Al Martin" former MSU safety Otis Wiley and UM linebacker Allen Gant engage…
Michigan State University Athletics announced the passing of basketball coach Jud Heathcote. He led the Spartans to their first NCAA Championship in 1979.…
MSU women's volleyball coach Cathy George talks with Current Sports host Al Martin about the upcoming season. The Spartans will host the Green and White…
Criminal defense attorney and Detroit radio host Cliff Woodards joins "Current Sports with Al Martin" to discuss the nature of a sexual assault case, in…
Tom Anastos is stepping down as head coach of the MSU hockey program. Michigan State athletics director Mark Hollis said in a statement that Anastos will…