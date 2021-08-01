BackStage Pass Season 7

-
Fri. July 22 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Highlights from the top performers at the Lansing Jazz Fest.Best of Jazz will feature a few of the most swinging…
-
Fri. July 22 at 11:30 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Swinging, rocking, soulful blues from some of Michigan's most talented players. Best of Blues will feature the…
-
Grand Rapids-based group brings salsa to JazzFest 2015 with “Mama Kiyelele” and more. WATCH NOWGrand Rapids-based Grupo Ayé brings a high energy salsa…
-
Back for an encore, Grand Rapids-based group brings more salsa to JazzFest 2015. WATCH NOWBack for an encore, Grand Rapids-based Grupo Ayé brings even…
-
Back for an encore, Detroit’s “Queen of the Blues” brings us “Cry” and more. WATCH NOWDetroit native and Detroit’s “Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis…
-
Detroit’s “Queen of the Blues” sings her new single “I Gotta Sang the Blues” and more. WATCH NOWDetroit native Thornetta Davis, Detroit’s “Queen of the…
-
This encore presentation features “Just One of Those Things” and more. WATCH NOWBack for an encore, George DeLancey Quartet featuring George DeLancey,…
-
Michigan-native George DeLancey brings “The Piano by the Window” and more. WATCH NOWFormer Michigan State University Jazz students George DeLancey, bass,…
-
This encore set includes the hit “I’m Going to New York” and more. WATCH NOWBack for an encore presentation, Donald Kinsey, son of blues great Big Daddy…
-
Long-time blues artist Donald Kinsey jams with the grooving Dewaynes. WATCH NOWDonald Kinsey, son of blues great Big Daddy Kinsey, brings a deeply rooted…