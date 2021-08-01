backstage pass season 8

-
Enjoy the highlights from season 8 of BackStage Pass! Best of Season 8 showcases the top performances from…
The incredible indie folk band, The Accidentals, perform on BackStage Pass! Originating in…
West Michigan indie rock band, The Crane Wives, perform on BackStage Pass! The Crane Wives blend…
Chicago jazz Lowdown Brass Band gives an electric performance at Lansing JazzFest! Hailing from…
Legendary guitarist Bobby Murray performs the music of Etta James! Murray performs Etta James'…
Feel the music in your bones as Nicole New performs jazz renditions of songs with Detroit's Woodward Horns!
Enjoy performances from rock band Off the Ledge and female folk trio Stella! Combining rock, jazz, and reggae, Off…
Blues singer and songwriter Danielle Nicole on BackStage Pass! Danielle Nicole brings a soulful performance to the Michigan BluesFest. Highlights…
Hip-hop artist and Flint native Mama Sol performs Hard to Swallow, Thankful and much more! Mama Sol & Tha N.U.T.S. (New Under The Sun) is a…
The singer/songwriter of The Voice performs "Let Me In" and more. Joshua Davis, Michigan-based singer/songwriter and 2016 finalist on NBC's The…