Marijuana is becoming legal in Michigan but not at Michigan State University.MSU released a statement Monday, saying the use and possession of marijuana…
Eager to snap and post an online photo of your Michigan ballot in the Nov. 6 election? Think again. A legal dispute over photos in polling places still…
If you want to have a say in deciding Michigan’s next governor, you must register to vote by Tuesday.Governor Rick Snyder is unable to run again due to…
The Michigan Secretary of State says an independent candidate should not appear on the November ballot. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the…
Organizers of a Michigan initiative to allow same-day voter registration and no-reason absentee voting filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday demanding that…
The Board of State Canvassers has delayed a vote on a pair of ballot initiatives – over a timing issue. The meeting got contentious today. That’s because…
A group called Promote the Vote says it wants to improve Michigan residents’ access to the voting booth. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the…
The Michigan Supreme Court will hold a rare summer session to determine whether voters will get a chance to change the way legislative districts are…
A group seeking to boost Michigan's renewable energy requirement says it won't move forward with a ballot initiative after Michigan's dominant utilities…
A group with ties to the Michigan Chamber of Commerce is challenging a 2018 ballot initiative that aims to end political gerrymandering by empowering an…