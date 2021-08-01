-
Under a law that goes into effect in January 2022, officials can't use common manipulative tactics, including offering leniency or suggesting that incriminating evidence exists, to people under 18.
-
A federal judge says some Michigan lawmakers must sit for interviews about a law that bans straight-party voting.The questions will be limited to what…
-
The University of Michigan has won a significant decision in a lawsuit challenging a campus ban on guns.The state appeals court says the university can…
-
As the Trump administration prepares to enact its updated travel ban, a number of U.S. churches have stated they will offer sanctuary to refugees and…
-
Two brothers who support President Donald Trump argued over the weekend that the president was right to place a ban on travel from seven majority-Muslim…
-
The city of Lansing is home to nearly 800 settled refugees from some 30 countries. An effort to declare the city a sanctuary appears to be gathering…
-
Many Michigan State University students are trying to come to grips with President Trump’s executive order banning certain immigrants from entering the…