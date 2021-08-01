© 2021
Barbershop Wednesday

  • Sports
    Current Sports #516 | July 23, 2015
    Becky Hammon discussion continued, Gary Player and spreading the game of golf, Suzy Merchant, Tori Franklin interview and Throwback Thursday.Kicking off…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #515 | July 22, 2015
    Keith Appling, the Detroit Tigers, Becky Hammon, Barbershop Wednesday and DeWitt Cheer.This Wednesday's edition of Current Sports is teeming with…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #501 | July 1, 2015
    Anthony Davis's HUGE contract, Jim Harbaugh, the Women's World Cup, an in-studio interview and Barbershop Wednesday.After the US Women's National Team…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #401 | January 28, 2015
    The show begins with Al breaking down some of the best Super bowl commercials in history. Later, Al chats with Golden State Warriors beat writer Diamond…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #335 | October 8, 2014
    MSU hockey is right around the corner, and head coach Tom Anastos checks in with Al on updates for the new season and expectations with many players…