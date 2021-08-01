-
Becky Hammon discussion continued, Gary Player and spreading the game of golf, Suzy Merchant, Tori Franklin interview and Throwback Thursday.Kicking off…
-
Keith Appling, the Detroit Tigers, Becky Hammon, Barbershop Wednesday and DeWitt Cheer.This Wednesday's edition of Current Sports is teeming with…
-
Anthony Davis's HUGE contract, Jim Harbaugh, the Women's World Cup, an in-studio interview and Barbershop Wednesday.After the US Women's National Team…
-
The show begins with Al breaking down some of the best Super bowl commercials in history. Later, Al chats with Golden State Warriors beat writer Diamond…
-
MSU hockey is right around the corner, and head coach Tom Anastos checks in with Al on updates for the new season and expectations with many players…