© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baylor and TCU get Snubbed

  • Sports
    Current Sports #374 | December 8, 2014
    It was a wild weekend for college football, as the 'College Football Playoff' teams were announced. Al and Alex debate about the Big Ten getting the leg…