Becky Hammon

  • Sports
    Current Sports #516 | July 23, 2015
    Becky Hammon discussion continued, Gary Player and spreading the game of golf, Suzy Merchant, Tori Franklin interview and Throwback Thursday.Kicking off…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #515 | July 22, 2015
    Keith Appling, the Detroit Tigers, Becky Hammon, Barbershop Wednesday and DeWitt Cheer.This Wednesday's edition of Current Sports is teeming with…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #514 | July 21, 2015
    Jimmy Fiscus, Lansing United and Michigan State soccer, Richard Kincaide on the Detroit Tigers and Becky Hammon as a future NBA head coach.With a quick…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #292 | August 6, 2014
    Al and Alex start off the show talking about David Price's first start as a Detroit Tiger. They break down the game, and talk about the bright spots of…