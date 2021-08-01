-
After suffering a bruising defeat in Michigan’s presidential primary, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, declared Wednesday that he’ll stay in the…
Former vice-president Joe Biden won Michigan’s presidential primary last night. Some Bernie Sanders supporters in Lansing felt their full voice was not…
Michigan voters go to the polls Tuesday to pick who they think should win the Democratic nomination. A win in the battleground state – which helped Donald…
Ten Democrats took the stage at the Fox Theatre in Detroit Tuesday for the first night of the July debates. WKAR’s Abigail Censky was watching in Detroit…
Liberal firebrands Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slapped back against moderate rivals who ridiculed "Medicare for All" during Tuesday night's…
Bernie Sanders has become the second Democratic presidential hopeful to call for shutting down an oil pipeline that crosses a channel linking two of the…
The doctor whose research exposed the Flint water crisis has announced her support for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Gretchen Whitmer.In a press…
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont endorsed Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's race for governor on Wednesday, providing a boost to the candidate in the…
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back on the campaign trail, but this time in the Midwest.The 28-year-old Democratic rising star is stumping for two young,…