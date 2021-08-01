© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Best offseason acquisition for the Detroit Pistons

  • Sports
    Current Sports #336 | October 9, 2014
    MSU reportedly has the third best chance of any college football team to make the playoff. Al and Alex debate this report and also touch on the start of…