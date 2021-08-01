© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boris Diaw

  • Sports
    Current Sports #251 | June 9, 2014
    On today's Current Sports, Al invites Mark McElwee from the Lansing Curling Club to talk about the upcoming championship. He also touches on the sport of…