DeShaun Tate of "Tates Take Hoops" joins Al to break down the March Madness that was this past weekend's games in the NCAA Tournament. On today's Current…
March Madness, NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Louisville Scandal, Upsets and Predictions, Adam Biggers, and Tickled Tuesday.It's a hoop-filled "Current…
Happy St. Patrick's Day and Happy Tuesday! There is a lot to discuss on this edition of Current Sports with Al Martin, especially the release of the NCAA…
Alex joins Matt today to breakdown all of the NCAA tournament games tonight and Friday night. The duo breaks down every team, and discusses all of the…