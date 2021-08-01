-
The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament is now set, and the Michigan Wolverines are still rolling. We recap the madness of March! On today's Current Sports…
-
Thomas, who holds a 3.99 GPA, is also a DI hoops prospect. OKEMOS, Mich. - Evan Thomas, an Okemos High School senior excels in two important categories in…
-
East Lansing hoops star Brandon Johns has announced his college decision. The East Lansing High prospect announced via Twitter this afternoon that he will…
-
Brandon Johns; Michigan Men's Basketball; Moneyball Pro-Am Tournament; Tori Jankoska; Women's Basketball; WNBA; Steve Finamore; East Lansing High…
-
East Lansing Prospect Brandon Johns Announces Decision To Play For University Of Michigan BasketballBrandon Johns announced today via Twitter his intent to play basketball at the University of Michigan.Johns is a 6-foot-8 power forward from East Lansing.…
-
NBA Trade Deadline; Andre Drummond; Reggie Jackson; East Lansing Boys' High School Basketball; NCAA Tournament.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
Suzy Merchant Health; MSU Women's Basketball; Khyreed Carter; Steve Finamore; Jason Ruff.A lot of names, and a lot of talk go on today's Current Sports.…
-
MSU Hockey; Tom Anastos; Tom Izzo Press Conference; Mid-Michigan High School Basketball.It's not often that there's so much heat in a January afternoon.…
-
In a battle for top-dog in the CAAC Blue, the East Lansing boy's basketball team defeated Holt, 70-66, at home on Friday night. East Lansing star forward…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Sophomore Brandon Johns towers while walking through the halls of East Lansing High School. He’s only 16, but his basketball ability…