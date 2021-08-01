-
Yes, we survived the polar vortex, but mid-Michigan still could use more snow for skiing.EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan weather is usually unpredictable,…
-
State officials are expanding air testing to more than 100 eastern Michigan homes after finding a toxic chemical that has leached into five houses.The…
-
A lawsuit alleges that General Motors has contaminated water near a Michigan testing facility since the 1980s and has attempted to cover it up.Attorneys…
-
While the Fourth of July is all about fireworks for lots of people, the loud pops and glaring explosions can be nightmarish for others, including veterans…
-
NORTHVILLE, Mich.— Before every Detroit Catholic Central hockey game, two best friends, and teammates, went through pre-game rituals together. Mitchel…