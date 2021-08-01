-
Pandemic-related restrictions on restaurants and bars in Michigan were lifted on Tuesday. WKAR’s Scott Pohl visited a few downtown Lansing eateries to see…
General Motors has resumed production of the Chevrolet Camaro at its Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant after a parts-related shutdown.The temporary…
The winner of a local business competition has big plans for the free rental space she’ll get in downtown Lansing. Lansing Built to Last chose Sweet…
A Lansing restaurant is facing a lengthy period of time with an entrance and exit closed by a bridge construction project.Olympic Broil is on North Grand…
A new retail art gallery opens Monday in Lansing. The Nelson Gallery is located in the former Liebermann’s storefront on South Washington Square.The…
A sports bar opening Monday in Lansing is taking a different approach from the competition. There will be no alcohol served at Wing Heaven Sports…
The winner of a new emergency-resistant business competition will get free office space in downtown Lansing, and other support like legal counsel and…
Hourly General Motors workers will get profit sharing checks of $9,000. It’s the result of strong fourth quarter and year end results announced Wednesday…
The Lansing Economic Area Partnership has announced a new effort to expand business opportunities for people of color in mid-Michigan.LEAP’s new…
Starting Tuesday, small businesses in Michigan can begin applying for grants designed to help them survive the economic impact of the COVID-19…