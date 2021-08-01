-
The City of Lansing began several new development projects this year including the Red Cedar Development, linking Lansing to East Lansing, and a mixed use…
Managing legacy costs is weighing down Lansing’s budget. As of July, the city has more than $700 million in money that has not been set aside to pay for…
East Lansing has a city income tax for the first time this year. It was passed by voters in 2018 after a previous iteration was defeated in a referendum…
A U.S. House candidate was arrested Tuesday in Detroit during a protest for higher pay and the right to form unions.Democrat Rashida Tlaib and more than a…
The Meridian Township Police Chief semi- finalists will all attend a public meet-and-greet today.Chief Dave Hall announced his retirement April 3rd after…
Michigan's three Democratic candidates for governor will meet for two televised debates.The state Democratic Party on Wednesday announced debates…
A Democratic candidate for state Attorney General says his opponent violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth has…
A former national intelligence official hopes to unseat Republican Mike Bishop.Democrat Elissa (UH-lyssa) Slotkin says her campaign will focus mainly on…
Michigan’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in almost 15 years. But while the economy is on the upswing, not all Michigan workers are feeling the…