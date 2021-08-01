-
A state lawmaker says the work on changing Michigan’s no fault auto insurance system isn’t over yet. Major changes to the state’s car insurance system…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday defended a pending overhaul of Michigan's auto insurance law, saying treatment for injured drivers will "still be there"…
-
Michigan's Senate was poised to pass legislation Tuesday aimed at cutting the country's highest average auto insurance premiums by eliminating a…
-
If you live and drive in Michigan you’re no stranger to high auto insurance premiums. Now, a new report said Michigan has the highest auto insurance rates…