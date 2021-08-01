-
Retired Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin has died. The Detroit Democrat represented Michigan in the Senate from 1979 to his retirement in 2015.
-
Retired Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan is going to witness a milestone in construction of the warship that'll bear his name.Levin, who served as chairman of…
-
Last month, WKAR-TV capitol correspondent and "Off The Record" host Tim Skubick welcomed the senior U.S. Senator from Michigan, Carl Levin. On the eve of…
-
Sunday, November 30 - 12:30pm WKAR-HD | This week senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick welcomes the senior U.S. Senator from Michigan, Carl Levin.…