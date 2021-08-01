-
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years! We have reaction and discussion centered on the historic sports moment. On today's…
-
The Masters Opening Round; Tiger Woods; Drew Valentine; Loyola-Chicago; Michigan State Basketball; Throwback ThursdayIt's the opening round of "A…
-
Michigan Basketball; John Beilein; NCAA Tournament; Carlton Valentine; Jason Fuller; Battlefield Brawl; WKAR's Scott Pohl; Russian Five The interview…
-
R.I.P. Jud Heathcote.This edition of "Current Sports with Al Martin" is dedicated to Jud Heathcote, the former Michigan State basketball coach who passed…
-
WKAR's Al Martin chats with former MSU hoop star Denzel Valentine at his first annual basketball camp at "Aim High" in Dimondale, MI.Valentine is now a…
-
NBA Draft Outcome, Denzel Valentine, Deyonta Davis, Omari Sankofa, Carlton Valentine, Matt Costello, and One-and-Done's.Just yesterday, Deyonta Davis was…
-
Head coach of Lansing Sexton football Dan Boggan joins Al to discuss his thoughts on Carlton Valentine coming back. Boggan also previews Big Reds football…
-
Former MSU basketball player and former Lansing Sexton head coach Carlton Valentine joins Current Sports to talk about his time at Lansing Sexton, his…