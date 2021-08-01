-
We recap what went down at round one of The Masters yesterday. Also, Al gives an update on the Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations, as well as a…
The Big Ten Conference extends its stoppage; Will college football happen this fall?; A look back with MSU men's golf coach Casey Lubahn On today's…
MSU men’s golf coach Casey Lubahn tells Spartans athletic director Bill Beekman and MSU associate athletic director Matt Larson that character is the…
Michigan State Spring Game 2019; Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; NBA Playoffs; Casey Lubahn; Tiger Woods wins 2019 MastersOn today's episode of Current…
Matt Patricia; Detroit Lions; Casey Lubahn; Michigan State Men's Golf;"I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done." On this episode of "Current…
The Spartan golf teams have done things differently for decades, creating unity between the men’s and women’s players in a sport known for…
College golf seemed like it was Spartan senior Charlie Green’s destiny, but it took a crucial decision to permanently steer him away from the ice to the…
MSU men's golf team head coach Casey Lubahn joins Current Sports to talk about the upcoming season. We talk about the latest in sports including the…