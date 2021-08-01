Catholic Church

-
A lawyer for a former Catholic priest facing sexual abuse charges as part of the Michigan attorney general's ongoing investigation into clergy abuse is…
-
Five current or former Catholic priests from Michigan dioceses have been charged with sexual abuse crimes.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made the…
-
UPDATED Friday at 11:30 a.m.: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says prosecutors have brought sexual abuse charges against five Catholic priests as…
-
The Diocese of Lansing says the pastor of its Ypsilanti parish has resigned after a "credible claim of sexual harassment" was made against him.The pastor…
-
More than 70 police officers, special agents and government officials executed search warrants on each of the seven Catholic dioceses in Michigan…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says an investigation into possible sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Michigan may last two years, and she…
-
Attorney General Bill Schuette is investigating possible sexual abuse by priests in Michigan, joining authorities in other states that have launched…
-
The Catholic bishop of Lansing says the diocese will undergo an independent review of its sexual abuse investigation procedures. Bishop Earl Boyea held a…
-
A 71-year-old Catholic priest in the Saginaw area has pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charges involving three young men.The Saginaw County prosecutor's…
-
