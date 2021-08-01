-
A Michigan priest who is on administrative leave while church officials investigate an allegation of misconduct with a minor says he's innocent.The Rev.…
The Roman Catholic diocese in Saginaw has added names of priests credibly accused of abusing minors to its website.The Diocese of Saginaw says The…
A priest with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is on administrative leave while church officials investigate an allegation of misconduct with a…
Attorney General Bill Schuette is investigating possible sexual abuse by priests in Michigan, joining authorities in other states that have launched…
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw's bishop is encouraging sexual abuse victims to come forward after a priest who served for decades in Michigan was charged…