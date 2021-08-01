-
The Trump administration had stalled on reviewing the proposals, which the Census Bureau says would produce more accurate data about Latinos and people with roots in the Middle East or North Africa.
Robert Santos, one of the country's leading statisticians, could become the first person of color to lead the U.S. Census Bureau as a Senate-confirmed director.
The state of Michigan officially kicks off the 2020 Census on Wednesday.The census is the largest peacetime effort in the United States. The count…
President Trump said he would take executive action to get information about citizenship status amid a fight over adding a question to the 2020 census.
U.S. Census Bureau population estimates show that the Asian and Hispanic populations grew faster in Michigan than nationwide last year.The Detroit News…
A new online map of Michigan has been developed to make large volumes of data about poverty and well-being easier to understand.The map was developed as…