-
Michigan State University is preparing for a visit from a prominent national “alt-right” leader. Richard Spencer will give an invitation-only speech at…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge will decide whether to force Michigan State University to allow campus space to be rented to white nationalist…
-
Charlottesville, Virginia; Detroit Tigers; Zach Berridge; MSU Football; High School Football On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al is excited…
-
Detroit Lions; Brandon Copeland; Kerry Hyder, Michigan State Volleyball; Cathy George; Jim Harbaugh.The Detroit Lions have only played one preseason game,…
-
Two days after a deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump denounced the actions of white supremacist groups. The president…
-
More than 100 people took part in a peaceful gathering in Dearborn designed to counter the violence in Virginia over the weekend. Attendees at Sunday’s…