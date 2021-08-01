child neglect

-
A Lansing couple trying to keep custody of two children can argue that legitimate religious beliefs prevent them from seeking medical care for their…
A recent report says improvements are needed to the state’s system that protects children from abuse and neglect.The report comes from the state…
A child welfare investigator in Michigan found evidence a male caretaker had sexually abused a child, and the child's mother continued to allow the man —…
A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he shouldn't have been charged and that seeking medical help is "just as…