-
Michigan will mark the return of Civil War volunteers and battle flags to Michigan with events at the state capitol on Saturday. Current State's Scott…
-
WKAR-TV presents an overview of Ken Burns' iconic "Civil War" series tomorrow night. Current State brings you stories of Michigan in the Civil War.An…
-
The Grand Army of the Republic fought the Confederacy in the Civil War. When the war was over, thousands of soldiers kept the name and formed their own…
-
The Civil War battle at Antietam has been described as “America’s Bloodiest Day.” Authors Jack Dempsey and Brian James Egen have written the story of the…
-
A new book from the MSU Press looks at the cookbooks and foodways of Americans in the 1860s. “Food in the Civil War Era: The South” came out over the…
-
Detroit was home to the first unit of African-American men trained to fight in the Civil War. Current State's Scott Pohl talks with historian Jack Dempsey…
-
For the past four years, American have been captivated by events remembering the 150th anniversary of the Civil War. Two years ago, the nation saw one of…
-
A special exhibit that focuses on the end of the U.S. Civil War and post-war Michigan opened this month at the Michigan Historical Center in downtown…
-
A special exhibit that focuses on the end of the U.S. Civil War and post-war Michigan opened this month at the Michigan Historical Center in downtown…
-
A new book from the MSU Press looks at the cookbooks and foodways of Americans in the 1860s. “Food in the Civil War Era: The North” is officially out this…