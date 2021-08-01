-
State Racing, a student group for more than 30 years, builds a race car from scratch with one goal: to win at Michigan International Speedway.EAST…
-
A Michigan community college plans to hold classes in the fall at a renovated former funeral home, as college officials look to stop leasing space and…
-
A group of East Lansing first-graders who wrote to Queen Elizabeth for a class project weren’t disappointed by the British monarch.Teacher Shawn…
-
If you’re a parent living in the 21st century, chances are you’ve had to tell your kids to turn off the video games and go outside to play. But video…