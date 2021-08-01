-
Many sporting venues across the nation will be allowing full capacity for spectators very soon. How comfortable do you feel about attending big crowds to…
-
We bring to you the press conference of MSU football coach Mel Tucker as the Spartans are in the middle of spring practice. Also, Al gives final thoughts…
-
Detroit Tigers; Leonys Martin; Jim Harbaugh; Wilton Speight; LeBron James; Richard Sherman; National Anthem PolicyTime is almost up as the MLB trade…
-
Cleveland Indians' Win Streak; Attendance; Big Ten Football; James Franklin; Michigan State Football; UFC and Combat Sports; Taya Reimer. On "Current…
-
The World Series, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, MSU Men's Basketball, Winning a Championship and Bandwagon Fans.The Chicago Cubs have done it; they…
-
The World Series, Game 7, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, College Football Playoff Rankings, Detroit Pistons, Vince Ellis and MSU Men's Basketball.Al's…
-
Michigan State Football, Mark Dantonio Press Conference, Terry Hessbrook, MHSAA Playoffs and World Series Preview.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera, AL Wild Card Race, Brad Ausmus, Lee Vickers, High School Football and Throwback Thursday.On today's "Current Sports with…
-
Detroit Tigers' Playoff Chances, Remembering Arnold Palmer, PGA Tour, Engagements at Games, Rich Kincaide, Dr. Joseph Parent and Heisman Candidates.On…
-
Detroit Tigers Playoff Hopes, Mark Dantonio Press Conference, Detroit Lions, Tyler O'Connor, MSU Football, and Jim Caldwell.On today's "Current Sports…