-
Hundreds of scientists are meeting to finalize a landmark climate report. It's meant to guide the next decade of international climate policy, but it's unclear if politicians will act on it.
-
Experts predict that Great Lakes water levels will rise for a fifth consecutive year.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says all five lakes should reach…
-
After calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement climate goals "reckless," Lansing mayor Virg Bernero joined…
-
Temperature data for 2016 shows it is likely to have edged ahead of 2015 as the world's warmest year.Data from NASA and the British Meteorological Office…