-
A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states has sued the Trump administration over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants.In June, the…
-
Michigan residents support a transition from coal-fired energy to more solar and wind powered electricity, a new Michigan State University research report…
-
Consumers Energy plans to become more environmentally friendly – while keeping customer bills stable. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth has more.The…
-
A coal-burning power plant in central Michigan is expected to go offline by 2025.The planned retirement of Delta Township's Erickson Power Plant is part…
-
Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has announced the school will stop burning coal at the university sometime next year. In a webcast on…