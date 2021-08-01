Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

-
Some Michigan communities are already saying no to marijuana businesses after voters approved the use of the drug for people 21 and older .The South Bend…
-
Michigan voters have approved Proposal 1 legalizing recreational possession of marijuana for those age 21 and up.Yes On 1 spokesman Josh Hovey said that…
-
In just over two weeks recreational use of marijuana could be legal in Michigan. Then what happens?WEMU's Lisa Barry explores the possible impact on local…
-
November is months away. But the group that put recreational marijuana use on the general election ballot is already planning how to convince voters to…