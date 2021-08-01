Colin Kaepernick Protest

-
Today's Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day dives into the NFL partnership with music and business mogul Jay-Z. Al tells you why the…
-
Erik Love; Tim Herd; Rising Black Men; TJ Gassnola; Deandre Ayton; Tom Izzo; Colin Kaepernick; Nike Happy Friday Eve everyone! On this episode of Current…
-
Maya Washington, the daughter of MSU football legend Gene Washington, will bring a special screening of her film Through the Banks of the Red Cedar to…
-
A Michigan teen was a part of Nike's latest commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick.The "Dream Crazy" commercial includes Alicia Woollcott of Grand Blanc,…
-
NFL Rule Changes; National Anthem Kneeling; Romeo Weems; College Basketball Recruiting; Michigan State Basketball; DePaul UniversityOn today's "Current…
-
Bishop Earl Boyea announced the formation of a task force on Race and Catholic Schools Tuesday afternoon. Bishop Boyea announced the members of the task…
-
Lansing City Council is presenting a resolution to recognize and thank the Lansing Catholic football players who knelt during the national anthem, and…
-
Michael Lynn III and Matthew Abdullah joined Al Martin on "Current Sports" to talk about why they decided to transfer after the racial tension at Lansing…
-
Chicago Cubs; MLB Postseason; Michigan State Football Preview; Zach Berridge; Mid-Michigan Football; Reflection Friday. Does it feel like deja vu? Maybe…
-
UPDATED at 12:00 p.m.: The director of the Michigan State Police has apologized for sharing a post on her Facebook page that called NFL players protesting…