-
College Football Rankings; Big Ten Conference; U-M Football; Callers; Boxing; Alvarez-Golovkin; Detroit Lions. It may have been a quiet weekend in East…
-
Colin Kaepernick; Baltimore Ravens; AP College Football Rankings; Otis Wiley; Michigan State Football; Ezekiel Elliott.Today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Michigan State Football, Mark Dantonio Press Conference, MSU-Rutgers Tickets, Adam Biggers and Detroit Sports Update.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Football Rankings, UM Standing, Michigan State Football, Jake Boss Jr., Crosstown Showdown and Ezekiel Elliott.Just one week in, emotions are already…
-
Starting hump day, the new college football rankings are out and Al gives analysis. Midway through the show, Al chats with MSU alum Alex Yavaraski who…