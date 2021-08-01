-
Can a hacker seize control of your car? What’s the worst that could happen? The answers are yes, that could happen someday, and the result could be plenty…
Last week, a man widely known as one of the “fathers of the internet” visited Michigan State University for a Quello Center lecture called “Internet Past,…
Michigan State University is cutting the ribbon tomorrow on its new supercomputer. Current State’s Kevin Lavery has a report.Remember Pi Day about three…
The Lansing Board of Water and Light was recently the subject of a cyber attack. We talk with Board of Water and Light General Manager Dick Peffley about…
Two decades ago, man met machine on the chessboard. An IBM computer called Deep Blue defeated Russian grandmaster Garry Kasparov in the opening match of…