Wed. Apr. 28 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour will provide live coverage of President Biden’s address to a joint session of the United…
U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin held her second town hall in Lansing Thursday where she addressed growing will in the House of Representatives to move…
A bipartisan group of Michigan’s congressional delegation announced two bills Tuesday that would require reports of sexual assault involving a university…
Longtime Rep. John Dingell knew that jobs were about more than collecting a paycheck, and that health care meant more than just good health. Both were…
The newly elected congress member for Michigan’s 8th district says she won’t wait to begin changing Washington. Democrat Elissa Slotkin also believes…
An attorney and former Michigan lawmaker is looking ahead to becoming the first Muslim woman elected to Congress.Former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib won the…
Michigan officials want Congress to approve legislation that would boost funding for fish and wildlife conservation.Pending bills would allocate $1.3…
Michigan voters likely will be asked if they want to create a commission to draw districts for seats in Congress and the state Legislature.The Board of…
State attorneys say it would be very difficult but not impossible to move up a special election to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers.A judge…
One-third of Michigan’s Republican congressional delegation was in Lansing Monday to tout the newly passed House tax reform bill. Reps. Tim Walberg…