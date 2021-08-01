-
Insect populations fluctuate from year to year depending on factors like weather and breeding, but the long-term downward trend in the monarch butterfly…
Hunting wildlife has long been ingrained in Michigan’s culture, but it is currently on a decline across the state as young adults opt to participate in…
Hunters can now target a larger number of animals at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan.Mlive.com reports that under a new hunt plan,…
Visitors to the Detroit Zoo can learn about snake conservation as part of World Snake Day.The Detroit Zoological Society will hold events from 11 a.m. to…
Public comment is being sought on a draft of a conservation plan expected to help reverse eastern monarch butterfly population declines.Michigan's…
Federal officials say funding is available to support original approaches and technologies to improve conservation on farmland and private forests in…