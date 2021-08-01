-
With heat index readings approaching 100 degrees this week, the city of Lansing is opening cooling centers.The city’s cooling program is being activated…
-
With an excessive heat warning issued for Michigan this weekend, there are several places to go if you need to escape from hot temperatures. According to…
-
Tri-county area ‘cooling centers’ will be activated for a second straight day on Wednesday. Weather forecasters call for high temperatures in the middle…
-
The heat index for Tuesday, June 19 is expected to reach at least 93 degrees. Area emergency management officials have activated several cooling centers…